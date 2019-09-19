NAB Rawalpindi summons CM Sindh on September 24: sources

ISLAMABAD: National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Rawalpindi Chapter has summoned Sindh Chief Minister (CM) Syed Murad Ali Shah to appear before it on September 24, ARY News reported, citing sources.

Shah has been summoned for the probe in cases related to Dadu and Thatta Sugar Mills and others.

Sources privy to the development said that the bureau has also sent a questionnaire to the CM Sindh yesterday.

On September 17, Shah was asked to appear before accountability bureau’s Karachi chapter, at 11:00 am in the aforesaid cases, but he skipped the appearance.

Earlier, in March this year, Murad had appeared before the NAB Rawalpindi in the fake bank accounts case.

A six-member team of the bureau grilled him for over one and a half hour.

Former president Asif Ali Zardari, his sister Faryal Talpur and close aides are currently in jail in judicial custody over allegations of being among the beneficiaries of the fake bank accounts.

Shah, in his capacity as Sindh finance minister, had allegedly given subsidies to certain sugar mills including “closed” Thatta Sugar Mills and Dadu Sugar Mills.

