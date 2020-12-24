ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Rawalpindi chapter has recovered record Rs196 billion plundered money in the year 2020, citing a report ARY News reported on Thursday.

According to a report on recoveries released by NAB Rawalpindi chapter, the year 2020 remained as ‘year of the recoveries’ for the bureau. As many as 42 references were filed in the NAB courts, while 58 cases were completed by the anti-graft body.

The report said that so far 15 billion rupees have been recovered in the fake bank accounts case, while several plea bargains are still under the pipeline.

The fake bank accounts case was investigated in the leadership of NAB Rawalpindi chief.

Former president Asif Ali Zardari, Faryal Talpur, and Sharjeel Memon are currently on bail in the mega-money laundering case. Former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Miftah Ismail have been indicted in the LNG scam, the report read.

It further added that inquiries are currently underway against federal ministers Aamir Kiani and Noorul Haq Qadri.

Earlier the NAB headquarters said that Lahore Bureau of NAB recovered over 30 billion rupees 2020.

The Accountability Bureau Sukkur recovered over 9.4 billion rupees and the bureau’s Karachi chapter recovered 3.3 billion rupees of the looted national wealth within the period.

