NAB recovers over Rs 1bn from flour mill owners in Sukkur

SUKKUR: National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Wednesday claimed to have recovered over Rs 1bn from flour mill owners through plea bargain in Sukkur, ARY News reported.

NAB sources said that the officials of Sindh food department in collaboration with flour mill owners had embezzled over Rs 25bn in Sukkur.

The sources said that the officials had replaced wheat bags with bags full of sand at the government’s wheat godowns.

NAB officials said that they had submitted the recovered money to the national kitty and added that the anti-graft watchdog had expanded the scope of investigations. The officials further said the few influential government officers and political personalities likely to be arrested in the mega corruption case.

Earlier on January 3, National Accountability Bureau’s (NAB) Karachi office had released its annual performance report, reporting a near 100 per cent complaint redressal.

According to the report, the NAB Karachi had received 10,311 complaints over the year, out of which ‘more than 10,000 complaints’ had been resolved.

As many as 160 people had been arrested after inquiries on the received complaints, the report highlights.

