NAB recovers Rs19.6 million, hands over to Sindh government   

SUKKUR: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has handed over Rs 19 million to the Sindh government after recovering the looted money through a plea bargain deal, ARY NEWS reported on Wednesday.

According to the officials of the accountability watchdog, Rs 19,639,298 were recovered by the NAB Sukkur after the accused filed for the bargain deal in the matter.

“The director general of the NAB Sindh handed over the cheque of the plea bargain amount to the Sindh government,” they said.

In a similar act in December 2020, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Sukkur has handed over a cheque of around Rs103mn recovered through plea-bargains from the corrupt elements to the Sindh government.

Looted money of the province is being brought back after the current government’s strict policies and curb on financial corruption.

Read More: NAB unearths assets worth Rs3bn of two Sindh police officers: sources

According to a statement released by the anti-graft buster body, the cheque for the recovered amount was handed over to the Sindh government by the Director NAB Sukkur.

The amount of around Rs103mn was recovered from the corrupt elements through plea bargains after their arrests.

Comments

comments