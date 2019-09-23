NAB to seek physical remand of former DG parks Liaquat Qaimkhani today

ISLAMABAD: Karachi Metropolitan Corporation’s (KMC) former director-general (DG) of parks Liaquat Qaimkhani will be presented before an accountability court in Islamabad for physical remand, in a fake bank accounts case, reported ARY News on Monday.

Qaimkhani will be presented in the court of Judge Muhammad Bashir. The former DG parks was handed over to the NAB authorities on two-days transit remand by the AC Judge of Rawalpindi Ismail Joia on Saturday.

According to the NAB, Liaquat Qaimkhani is accused of accumulating assets beyond his known sources of income.

He was taken into custody during a raid in the city’s PECHS Society by a NAB team on charges of awarding fake contracts in his capacity as DG Parks.

During the raid, it recovered eight luxury cars, bonds and sophisticated arms in large numbers.

Gold ornaments, key property documents of Karachi and Lahore bungalows, gold buttons and cufflinks were also seized.

The team also recovered several files of KMC from his house and two lockers of six-feet each.

Qaimkhani was living a lavish life in Karachi as even doors of his residence were remote-controlled and a bathroom of the house was constructed on two-marla land.

