NAB opposes removal of Nawaz Sharif’s name from ECL: sources

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Saturday opposed the removal of prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s name from the Exit Control List (ECL), ARY News reported, citing sources.

مجرم نواز شریف کیخلاف متعدد مقدمات زیر التوا ہیں مجرم نواز شریف کیخلاف متعدد مقدمات زیر التوا ہیں — میڈیکل رپورٹ نیب کو فراہم کی جائے — ای سی ایل سے نام نکالنے کیلئے مضبوط شواہد ہونے چاہیے، نیب نے وزیرداخلہ کو جوابی خط لکھ دیا#ARYNews #NAB #NawazSharif Posted by ARY News on Saturday, November 9, 2019

According to sources, the NAB in a response to a letter penned by the Interior Ministry has advised seeking a legal opinion from the Law Ministry over the matter of removing Nawaz Sharif’s name from the ECL.

“Several cases are under trial against Nawaz Sharif, we cannot give positive response unconditionally over the matter”, the letter reads.

The while seeking medical reports of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz supremo Nawaz Sharif has said concrete evidence needed for the removal of elder Sharif’s name from the ECL.

Yesterday, Prime Minister Imran Khan had said it is up to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to recommend striking former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s name off the Exit Control List (ECL).

Sources quoted PM Khan as saying that the former premier’s name was put on the no-fly list on the bureau’s recommendation and thus, its nod of approval would be required for removal of the name.

He had made these remarks while chairing a meeting of party spokespersons in Islamabad.

