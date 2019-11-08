KARACHI: Special Assistant to Prime Minister Imran Khan, Naeem Ul Haque said that the government had maintained since day one that the former premier, Nawaz Sharif should get his health looked after from abroad, he was talking exclusively to ARY News.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

SAPM Haque added that there was no inhibition or confusion in the government with regards to the critical condition of the former prime minister of Pakistan’s health, “he should go abroad, get treatment and come back to Pakistan.”

Read More: Wish to travel abroad with Nawaz Sharif: Maryam Nawaz

Naeem Ul Haque in an answer to a question said that the federal government will not create any hindrance in the way of Nawaz Sharif and he was free to travel after the due process for his treatment.

He also said that whatever the court rules in the cases pertaining to corruption against the former prime minister will be accepted by the incumbent government.

Revealing his personal struggles with cancer, Haque said that he himself was ill and could empathise with the situation Nawaz Sharif was going through.

Read More: Nawaz Sharif agrees to travel abroad for treatment, claims local newspaper

Earlier in the day, Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the daughter of PML-N Supremo had revealed that Nawaz Sharif had agreed to get treatment for his condition from abroad, possibly England.

Maryam had said that the family could not risk the patriarch’s health and well being and would ensure that he gets the best medical facilities at his disposal.

Comments

comments