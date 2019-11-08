Nawaz Sharif agrees to travel abroad for treatment, claims local newspaper

LAHORE: Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif has agreed to go abroad for treatment of his diseases, claimed a local daily English newspaper on Friday.

نواز شریف علاج کے لیے باہر جانے پر رضامند ہوگئے ہیں ۔۔ ای سی ایل سے نام خارج ہونے کی صورت میں اس ہفتے لندن جا سکتے ہیں۔ نواز شریف علاج کے لیے باہر جانے پر رضامند ہوگئے ہیں ۔۔ ای سی ایل سے نام خارج ہونے کی صورت میں اس ہفتے لندن جا سکتے ہیں۔#ARYNews Posted by ARY News on Thursday, November 7, 2019

According to the report, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo has agreed to fly abroad owing to his health issues. In this regard, the PML-N had shared with the PTI government the doctors’ recommendations related to Mr. Sharif’s abroad travel.

In light of the doctors’ reports, the government is likely to remove Nawaz Sharif ’s name from the Exit Control List (ECL), the report said.

The source further said that elder Sharif might leave for London this week if his name was removed from the ECL. The source further added Maryam Nawaz would not go with her father as she had surrendered her passport to the Lahore High Court as surety against the bail granted to her in the Chaudhry Sugar Mills case.

Earlier on Thursday, PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb had said the former premier’s platelets dropped once again due to which his condition remains critical. She had said the panel of doctors treating the PML-N supremo is unable to figure out the reason for a sudden drop in his platelets.

Ms Aurangzeb further said every available medical facility is being put to use to cure the ailing former primer.

Sharif had reached his residence at Jati Umra in Lahore on Wednesday where a specialised intensive care unit (ICU) was set up for his treatment.

The former premier along with his daughter left Lahore’s Services Institute of Medical Sciences (SIMS), where they had been admitted since October 23 and 24, respectively.

