Nawaz Sharif discharged from hospital, reaches Jati Umra

LAHORE: Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif reached his Jati Umra residence after discharged from Services Hospital, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

He walked to the ambulance and left the hospital in strict security for home. His mother, daughter Maryam Nawaz, brother Shehbaz Sharif, his personal doctor and lawyers were also accompanied with him.

Maryam Nawaz was released from jail on bail today in Chaudhry Sugar Mills case and the jail staff got her signatures on the release order at Services Hospital.

The head of medical board Prof. Mehmood Ayaz has said that Sharif’s health has improved from previous condition and discharged from the hospital after improvement in his health condition.

His all medical reports and discharge slip has been provided to him, the doctor added.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb in a statement said that a special medical unit has been prepared at Nawaz Sharif’s Jati Umra residence and he will be treated at home.

“An intensive care unit (ICU) has been prepared under the supervision of Dr Adnan (his personal doctor),” Aurangzeb said.

The doctors have banned visitors to him and he will remain under intensive care on the advice of doctors, the spokesperson said.

The doctors have also advised Maryam Nawaz to take precautionary measures for the health of her father, party spokesperson added.

