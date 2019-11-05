Nawaz Sharif discharged from Services Hospital

LAHORE: Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif has been discharged from Lahore’s Services Institute of Medical Sciences (SIMS) where he was under treatment for the past two weeks, ARY News reported on Tuesday, citing sources.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

According to sources, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Nawaz Sharif will soon be admitted to Sharif Medical City Hospital as his platelet count dropped to 30,000.

The sources said the PML-N supremo Nawaz will stay in Services Hospital Lahore for the time being and expected to be shifted to Sharif Medical City tomorrow (Wednesday).

Sources privy to the development said that the former premier’s platelets dropped by to an extravagant figure of 10,000 earlier today.

Meanwhile, Dr Mehmood Ayaz, head of the medical board for Nawaz Sharif’s healthcare on said the former prime minister is being provided the best available health facilities at the Services Hospital, Lahore.

Read more: Nawaz Sharif’s platelets count to improve gradually: Prof Mehmood Ayaz

Professor Mehmood Ayaz said he will not advise the erstwhile prime minister to go abroad for the treatment, as he is being treated in the best manner by a medical board, working under his supervision.

Commenting on the possible recommendation by the health department to send the former prime minister abroad for the treatment, Dr. Mehmood Ayaz said, he will not have any objection in this regard.

Comments

comments