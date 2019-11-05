Will not advise Nawaz Sharif to go abroad for treatment: Mehmood Ayaz

LAHORE: Dr. Mehmood Ayaz, head of the medical board for Nawaz Sharif’s healthcare on Tuesday said the former prime minister is being provided the best available health facilities at the Services Hospital, Lahore, ARY News reported.

Professor Mehmood Ayaz said he will not advise the erstwhile prime minister to go abroad for the treatment, as he is being treated in the best manner by a medical board, working under his supervision.

Commenting on the possible recommendation by the health department to send the former prime minister abroad for the treatment, Dr. Mehmood Ayaz said, he will not have any objection in this regard.

According to the sources, Nawaz Sharif’s medical condition remained unstable as his platelets dropped yet again while under intensive care.

Sources privy to the development said that the former premier’s platelets dropped by to an extravagant figure of 10,000 earlier today.

The platelets count currently stands at 30,000 which had formally been restored to 55,000.

According to the last update on former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s blood platelets count, it had reached 55,000 and his condition was stabalising.

Read more: Nawaz Sharif’s platelets count to improve gradually: Prof Mehmood Ayaz

The sources of the medical board, taking care of Sharif’s health, said that according to the complete blood count (CBC) report blood platelets of the former prime minister are increasing, which suggests improvement in his health.

Nawaz Sharif has been admitted to Lahore’s Services Hospital for the last 14 days, 1.5 million Rupees have thus far been spent on his health and well being from the national exchequer claimed sources.

Comments

comments