LAHORE: Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s blood platelets count is presently 35,000, which will further increase gradually, citing Prof. Mehmood Ayaz ARY News reported on Thursday.

Dr. Mehmood Ayaz, head of the medical board for Sharif’s healthcare, was talking informally with the media after a meeting of the board.

The blood platelets will now gradually increase by around five to six thousands daily, Prof. Ayaz said. The platelets will increase naturally now, he added.

Nawaz Sharif’s state of health has improved then the previous days, he said.

His medical treatment will be continued and he could not be discharged from the hospital, Prof Mehmood Ayaz said.

The doctor in an earlier talk said that a course of injections has been completed, the senior doctors will be consulted over the health of former premier Sharif in the meeting of medical board.

The platelets are tiny blood cells that help the body form clots to stop bleeding. If blood vessels in body get damaged, the platelets rush to the site of damage and form a clot to fix the damage.

Sharif was admitted at the Services Hospital Lahore after his blood platelets count went down to dangerous levels.

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) had recently approved the bail petition of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif on medical grounds after suspending the sentence for eight weeks in Al-Azizia reference.

