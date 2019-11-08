Ailing father has agreed to get treatment from abroad, reveals Maryam

LAHORE: Talking to the media whilst en route to her hearing in context to Chaudhry Sugar Mills Case, PMLN’s vice president Maryam Nawaz claimed that her father, Nawaz Sharif has agreed to get much-needed treatment from abroad given his dire health situation, ARY News reported on Friday.

Maryam said that the family could not risk the patriarch’s health and well being and would ensure that he gets the best medical facilities at his disposal.

Maryam also said that she would not be flying out with Nawaz Sharif due to her name being on the Exit Control List (ECL).

“Shehbaz Sharif is looking after all the boarding and lodging of the former premier, after losing my mother last year, my father is my everything now,” said a distraught Maryam.

Maryam concluded that politics was an ongoing process and would be carried on but her primary concern was Nawaz Sharif’s health and no compromise shall be made on the matter.

Prior to this, a report carried by a private news media organisation claimed that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo had agreed to fly abroad owing to his health issues.

In light of the doctors’ reports, the government is likely to remove Nawaz Sharif ’s name from the Exit Control List (ECL), the report said.

Sharif had reached his residence at Jati Umra in Lahore on Wednesday where a specialised intensive care unit (ICU) was set up for his treatment.

The former premier along with his daughter left Lahore’s Services Institute of Medical Sciences (SIMS), where they had been admitted since October 23 and 24, respectively.

