Yasmin Rashid says medical board to decide for genetic test of Nawaz Sharif

LAHORE: Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid has said that the health condition of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif is out of danger while the medical board could only make the decision to conduct his genetic test, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Yasmin Rashid in her statement said that the variability of platelet count is normal in the current health condition, however, Sharif’s health is out of danger and his bone marrow is producing platelets.

Read: Nawaz Sharif discharged from Services Hospital

She detailed that the improvements are witnessed in sugar, blood pressure and heartbeat of Nawaz Sharif, whereas, the medical officers have informed the treatment details to the physicians at Sharif Medical City Hospital besides providing all medical reports.

Rashid added that the diagnosis of diseases is possible through a DNA test in Pakistan, however, the decision for conducting genetic test could only be made by the medical board.

Read: Former PM Nawaz Sharif, Maryam on ECL, says interior minister

Earlier on Tuesday, the former premier Nawaz Sharif had been discharged from Lahore’s Services Institute of Medical Sciences (SIMS) where he was under treatment for the past two weeks. Sharif was expected to be admitted to Sharif Medical City Hospital as his platelet count dropped to 30,000, sources said.

Sources privy to the development said that the former premier’s platelets dropped by to an extravagant figure of 10,000. The platelets count currently stands at 30,000 which had formally been restored to 55,000. According to the last update on former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s blood platelets count, it had reached 55,000 and his condition was stabalising.

Comments

comments