LAHORE: Maryam Nawaz Sharif, daughter of PML-N Supremo has expressed the desire to travel abroad with him to ensure the best possible healthcare is provided to him, ARY News reported on Friday.

During an impromptu media talk, Nawaz Sharif’s daughter revealed that her father had agreed to get treatment for his condition from outside Pakistan.

Read More: Nawaz Sharif agrees to travel abroad for treatment, claims local newspaper

Maryam said that the family could not risk the patriarch’s health and well being and would ensure that he gets the best medical facilities at his disposal.

Maryam also said that she would not be flying out with Nawaz due to her name being on the Exit Control List (ECL) and her passport currently under the possession of the court although expressing the desire to accompany her father on the arduous journey.

Read more: Nawaz Sharif discharged from hospital, reaches Jati Umra

“Shehbaz Sharif is looking after all the boarding and lodging of the former premier, after losing my mother last year, my father is my everything now,” said a distraught Maryam.

Maryam concluded that politics was an ongoing process and would be carried on but her primary concern was Nawaz Sharif’s health and no compromise shall be made on the matter.

Comments

comments