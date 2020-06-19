NAB reveals asset details of Shehbaz Sharif, family

LAHORE: National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Friday expanded the spectrum of investigations against Shehbaz Sharif and his family in the ongoing money laundering case against them, ARY News reported.

According to sources privy to the development, the anti-graft watchdog has claimed that the sources of income told by the Shehbaz Sharif family for their accumulated wealth are fake, make believe and undisclosed.

According to a NAB report on the properties owned by the family and its patriarch Shehbaz Sharif amounted to Rs2 million in the year 1990.

After being appointed chief minister Punjab for the first time in 1997, Shehbaz Sharif and family’s assets saw a considerable boost, now worth Rs30.5 million.

In the year 2003, Shehbaz Sharif, Hamza Shehbaz and Salman Shehbaz filed their accumulative wealth separately which notified the family assets had now exceeded Rs40 million.

From the year 2004 till the year 2008 no member of the family except Hamza Shehbaz submitted his asset details, the reported read further.

Shehbaz Sharif’s wives and children transferred money to Shehbaz Sharif in the year 2009, the family assets had now shown an exponential increase with a total in access of Rs1 billion.

Shehbaz Sharif and families accumulative assets in the year 2018 had gone up to Rs7 billion, claimed the NAB report.

