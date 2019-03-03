NAB chairman vows to root out corruption from country

ISLAMABAD: National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal on Sunday reiterated his resolve to make Pakistan a corruption free state.

In a statement, Javed Iqbal said that eradication of corruption was the top most priority of the anti-graft watchdog. He revealed that the anti-graft body recovered 4200 million rupees during the past fourteen months and distributed the amount among affectees of housing, and other government departments.

Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal said, “NAB officers were doubling their efforts to come up to the expectations of the nation as eradication of corruption is our national duty.”

He further said that indiscriminate and across the board actions of the watchdog had increased the honour of NAB. The NAB chairman said that NAB believed in ‘accountability for all.’

On the occasion, Javed Iqbal directed all the regional directors of the watchdog to take indiscriminate actions against the corrupt and urged them to complete all the legal formalities before taking any suspect into custody.

Read More: Comprehensive policy devised for corruption-free Pakistan: NAB Chairman

Earlier, National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Justice (retired) Javed Iqbal, on December 21, had said, a comprehensive policy has been devised for corruption-free Pakistan.

“NAB is committed to make corruption free Pakistan,” he said during his visit to NAB Lahore, to review bureau’s working, here today.

Director General NAB Lahore, along with officials of the body, had briefed Mr Javed Iqbal about the so far progress made over the graft cases of the circle.

Comments

comments