NAB approves Rs21bn plea bargain in fake accounts case

RAWALPINDI: In a major development in fake bank accounts case, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Tuesday approved a plea bargain of Rs21 billion from an accused, ARY News reported.

According to the drop scene of occupying government lands in fake bank accounts case, builder Ahsan Illahi has admitted to his crime.

NAB stated that Illahi after occupying the Sindh government and Pakistan Steel Mills lands planned to build a residential society after giving a bribe of Rs35million to Director General Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA).

Ahsan with the help of his frontman Aftab Pathan got an allotment of 562acres of government land in Malir Bin Qasim in exchange for 29 acres of private land. But according to the law private land cannot be exchanged with government-owned land.

Furthermore, Rs300 million were returned to the 356 affectees of the society.

Read more: NAB recovers Rs 137 billions of plundered money in one year

The plea bargain of the accused was approved by Chairman NAB Justice retired Javed Iqbal.

Former president Asif Ali Zardari, chairman of the Pakistan People’s Party Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, his aunt Faryal Talpur, former chief minister Qaim Ali Shah, provincial minister Anwar Siyal and others are among as many as 172 accused in the fake accounts case.

