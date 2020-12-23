Will duly respond to Saleem Mandviwalla’s allegations, says NAB

ISLAMABAD: Responding to remarks made by Senate deputy chairman Saleem Mandviwalla earlier Wednesday over the ‘fears and violations’ of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), the accountability body said it will revert to allegations through proper channel, ARY News reported.

We duly respect the deputy chairman Senate, NAB spokesperson said today, and added that the accountability body, in fact, reveres all parliamentarians unreservedly.

However, it noted that it will respond to the earlier remarks and allegations by Mandviwalla following due process enshrined in the constitution.

READ: Might have to shut down NAB for ‘human rights violations’: Saleem Mandviwalla

It may be noted that Senate deputy chairman Saleem Mandviwalla had earlier said he would never let the business community be victimized by NAB.

Mandviwalla, while talking to media earlier today, alleged the accountability watchdog is violating human rights and referred to a Chinese diplomat who shared reservations over NAB saying there will be no business deals until NAB’s part is ruled out.

It is high time the business community stood up against this to get rid of such violations and degradation by NAB once and for all, the deputy chairman said.

He rhetorically remarked that now, Prime Minister’s aide on accountability, Shahzad Akbar will tell parliamentarians on how to run the parliament.

