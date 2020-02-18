NAB approaches SC to set aside LHC order on Javed Latif’s bail  

ISLAMABAD: National Accountability Bureau (NAB) authorities on Tuesday approached the Supreme Court of Pakistan to annul a Lahore High Court (LHC) decision granting bail to the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Javed Latif, ARY NEWS reported.

The plea filed with the apex court today said that the accountability watchdog is currently carrying out an inquiry against the PML-N leader and Member National Assembly in assets beyond means case.

“Due to the LHC order, the NAB officials are unable to arrest and probe him,” the plea said while asking the apex court to set aside the LHC decision on bail.

The NAB further termed the LHC order as an intervention into the NAB inquiry. The watchdog made Latif, his mother, four brothers and a son respondents in the case.

It is pertinent to mention here the politician has been accused of making billions of rupees’ assets in the name of his family members under section 9 (a) of the National Accountability Ordinance (NAO 1999).

Read More: PML-N’s Javed Latif summoned by NAB in assets case

The assets of MNA Javed Latif exponentially increased after coming into politics, the sources within NAB said and added that he, before coming into politics owned a 12-marla inherited house in Habib Colony, Sheikhupura, which has now had been extended up to 1.5 acres.

Javed Latif, however, denied the accusations during his appearance at the NAB Lahore and said that the NAB has sought details of her mother’s assets since she was born. He, however, said that they would submit all details with the accountability watchdog.

Comments

comments