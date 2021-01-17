NAB shares details of case against Deputy Chairman Senate Saleem Mandviwala

ISLAMABAD: National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Sunday shared details of a case against Deputy Chairman Senate Saleem Mandviwala while rejecting that its actions were aimed at targeting a particular political party, individual, or group, ARY NEWS reported.

According to details shared by the accountability watchdog, the land of the Kidney Hill area in Karachi was allocated for a public park and the NAB was made responsible to recover money from the corrupt elements.

It said that the overseas society took over the management of the land from Karachi cooperative societies and a layout plan was also approved by the ministry of housing and works. “A case between KDA, KMC and the society was ongoing since 1990,” it said.

The NAB said that Saleem Mandviwala and Aijaz Haroon signed an agreement with the Omni group regarding the land and handed over the ownership rights on a back date.

Read More: NAB files reference against Senate Deputy Chairman Saleem Mandviwalla

Aijaz Haroon illegally allotted 12 plots in the overseas society, the accountability watchdog said adding that both Saleem Mandviwala and Aijaz Haroon had a share of Rs64.5 million and Rs80 million in the case respectively.

It further alleged that Aijaz Haroon also tried to tamper with the tax returns.

Responding to the allegations, Saleem Mandviwala said that he had nothing to do with the properties of the Omni Group. “NAB should refrain from attributing false allegations towards me,” he said adding that the accountability watchdog could not tarnish his image through such acts.

Comments

comments