NAB files reference against Senate Deputy Chairman Saleem Mandviwalla

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Wednesday filed a reference against Senate Deputy Chairman Saleem Mandviwalla in an illegal land allotments case, ARY News reported.

The anti-graft watchdog in its reference has accused of selling government plots to Abdul Ghani Majeed – son of Omni Group chief Anwar Majeed.

According to NAB, Senator Mandviwalla purchased fake shares in the name of his frontman by selling plots. The national graft buster submitted the report to the court stated that former PIA managing director Ijaz Haroon also played a key role in selling illegal plots to Abdul Ghani Majeed.

The NAB has nominated Saleem Mandviwalla, Ijaz Haroon, Abdul Ghani Majeed and Tariq Mehmood as offenders in the reference.

It is pertinent to mention here that the former Managing Director Pakistan International Airlines, Aijaz Haroon has already been taken under custody over accusations in illegal land allotments.

According to the anti-graft watchdog, Haroon was arrested for his alleged role in corruption with the Omni group.

It was alleged that the accused had sold 12 plots to fake allottees and laundered Rs144 million into the Omni group via two fake accounts.

