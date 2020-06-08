Corruption cases: NAB summons Shehbaz Sharif today

LAHORE: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has summoned Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) president and the opposition leader in the National Assembly, Shehbaz Sharif, today to question him in assets beyond income and money laundering cases, ARY News reported.

Sources told ARY News that Shehbaz Sharif has decided to appear before the NAB investigators today. The PML-N leadership directed party workers to gather outside the NAB office during the appearance of Shehbaz Sharif, sources added.

The anti-corruption watchdog had once again summoned Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif on June 9.

This is the fifth summon from NAB for Shehbaz Sharif, whereas, he has only made himself available for questioning once.

On June 3, the Lahore High Court (LHC) had restrained the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) from arresting PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif in an assets case against him.

A two-judge bench headed by Justice Tariq Abbasi had granted bail to the opposition leader after hearing initial arguments from his lawyer and a NAB counsel on his petition through which he sought pre-arrest bail.

The bench directed him to furnish a surety bond of Rs500,000 to secure the bail until June 17.

