NAB decides to shut LDA corruption case against Ahad Cheema

LAHORE: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has decided to shut Lahore Development Authority corruption case inquiry against former LDA director general Ahad Cheema and others, ARY News reported on Monday.

The decision was made by DG NAB Lahore while chairing a regional board meeting. The NAB has contacted the accountability court to shut the case.

According to NAB, the LDA Cty has ensured provision of plots to the affectees.

Cheema was arrested on February 21, 2018over charges of misusing his authority by awarding Ashiana Housing contract worth Rs14 billion to Lahore Casa Developers, that was ineligible for the contract.

According to anti-graft watchdog, Cheema possesses assets worth Rs 600 million and had failed to satisfy the accountability bureau regarding his sources of income.

Earlier this year, the Lahore High Court had granted bail to the former director-general of the Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Ahad Cheema in LDA City case.

Read more: LHC grants bail to Ahad Cheema in LDA City case

A two-member bench of the high court headed by Justice Muhammad Tariq Abbasi heard the case.

Advocate Azam Nazir Tarar had argued before the bench that the petitioner had been behind the bars for the last 23 months and the NAB failed to file reference against him.

The prosecutor had also said that the NAB has no objection if the court grants Ahad Cheema bail.

Comments

comments