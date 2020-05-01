NAB Sindh recovers more than Rs10 billion in wheat scandal: report

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Sindh chapter has recovered more than Rs10 billion in wheat scandal under the inquiries opened against the provincial food department for the theft of wheat worth more than Rs15 billion, ARY News reported on Friday.

A report released by NAB showed that nine inquiries were opened against Sindh Food Department in Sukkur as wheat worth more than Rs15 billion had been stolen in nine districts. The flour mill owners plea-bargained Rs2.112 billion during the NAB investigation, the report said.

It emerged that wheat worth Rs745.680 million had been sent to Karachi from nine districts of Sindh while the stocks vanished during its transportation. The anti-corruption watchdog received money worth Rs8.126 billion for the wheat acquired on 180-day credit.

Read: SHC summons Sindh Secretary Food, DG NAB in missing wheat case

The complaints of wheat theft were filed from Sukkur, Larkana and other cities.

The investigation exposed Rs5.355 billion irregularity in term of wheat stocks from the government go-downs which gave financial dent to the national exchequer up to Rs10.612 billion.

Moreover, the anti-graft watchdog has also filed four corruption references against the provincial food department and flour mill owners.

Comments

comments