Nineteen NAB Sukkur officials diagnose coronavirus positive: sources

SUKKUR: Nineteen officials of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Sukkur including two assistant directors have been infected by novel coronavirus, quoting NAB sources, ARY News reported on Saturday.

According to NAB Sukkur sources, the staff of the I.T. section and the investigation branch have also been among the infected employees of the bureau.

“All staff members diagnosed positive of COVID-19, have been quarantined in their homes,” NAB sources said.

It is to be mentioned here that a security guard of of the National Accountability Bureau died by the coronavirus infection in Islamabad on Thursday.

The 50-year-old guard had tested positive for the virus four days ago.

At least two cases of coronavirus were reported in the NAB Quetta office in May, raising alarm bells among the officialss.

Two additional directors at NAB Quetta office were tested positive for the virus. Soon after the report spread, the authorities decided to shut the office premises and disinfected it.

It was also decided that all officials at the NAB office would undergo the virus test in order to diagnose its presence among them.

Reports of government employees testing positive for coronavirus have emerged time and again from Balochistan’s provincial capital and in one such case on April 28, overall 14 staffers of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) serving at the regional tax office in Quetta tested positive for coronavirus.

The Regional Tax Office (RTO) in Quetta was closed after the virus cases popped up from the office, said the officials.

The FBR also decided to conduct coronavirus testing of employees at the Large Taxpayer Unit in Karachi, officials said adding that no one would be allowed to visit the office before virus test reports clear them of the infection.

Comments

comments