NAB summons former trade secretary in sugar subsidy probe

ISLAMABAD: In a move to expedite the sugar subsidy scandal probe, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has again summoned former trade secretary Younus Dhaga on June 3, ARY News reported, citing well-informed sources.

The former secretary has been asked to appear before the bureau on June 3 along with the minutes of the inter-ministry meeting, summaries, recommendations, paperwork regarding the export of sugar.

Dhaga was inducted in the sugar scandal probe and he had appeared before the graft-buster body on April 28.

It merits to mention here that several ministers and officers have appeared before the NAB in an ongoing sugar scandal probe.

It is pertinent to mention here that the federal government had made public reports of a high-level inquiry into the sugar and wheat crises that had hit the people hard across the country in January 2020.

Under the stewardship of Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) director general Wajid Zia, two teams had carried out a probe into the crises and furnished their reports to the prime minister upon completion for perusal. Prime Minister Khan had gone through the report before it was made public.

Prime Minister Imran Khan had also vowed legal action against those responsible for the sugar and wheat price hike after the detailed forensic reports.

