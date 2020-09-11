NAB constitutes joint investigation team on sugar subsidy scandal

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has constituted a joint investigation team for carrying out a thorough probe into sugar subsidy scandal, ARY News reported on Friday.

The decision was taken in a session chaired by NAB chairman Justice Retd Javed Iqbal today for reviewing the report of sugar commission.

Read: Govt forwards sugar subsidy case to NAB: Shahzad Akbar

According to NAB spokesperson, the team will comprise of two investigation officers, economic experts and legal consultants. The anti-corruption watchdog decided to include experts of sugar industry and additional director in the team which will be headed by NAB Director-General Rawalpindi chapter Irfan Naeem Mangi.

The NAB headquarters will review the progress report of the joint investigation team on monthly basis. The team has been tasked to collect records of subsidy on sugar from all provinces besides acquiring reports of financial and audit of the concerned companies through the Securities Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP).

During the meeting, NAB chairman Javed Iqbal said that the institution will initiate an indiscriminate, and transparent investigation in the sugar subsidy scandal where concerned officials and departments will be given full chance to clarify their positions.

Read: ‘Impartial, transparent investigation to be conducted into sugar subsidy case’

He vowed that NAB will take action in accordance with the law against those illegally received sugar subsidy.

On the directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the federal government had made public reports of a high-level inquiry into the sugar and wheat crises on April 4 that had hit the people hard across the country in January.

Under the stewardship of Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) director general Wajid Zia, two teams had carried out a probe into the crises and furnished their reports to the prime minister upon completion for perusal. The report had been made public after PM Imran Khan went through it.

