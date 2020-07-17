Govt forwards sugar subsidy case to NAB: Shahzad Akbar

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Accountability Shahzad Akbar on Friday said that the government has sent sugar subsidy case to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to bring the case to its logical end, ARY News reported.

Addressing a news conference in Islamabad today, Shahzad Akbar that the government will take action as per the law against sugar mills in light of the sugar inquiry commission report.

He said, “The Supreme Court has vacated stay order of Sindh High Court on the issue, the government will proceed into the matter.”

The government proceedings include punitive action against the responsible of the sugar crisis, reforming sugar policy and rationalizing sugar price, the special assistant added.

Shahzad Akbar maintained that the concerned departments will carry out their investigations into the matter.

Responding to a question, he said that a 20-kilogram bag of wheat flour is available at Rs860 in Punjab.

Earlier on June 20, Prime Minister Imran Khan had vowed to take the sugar case to its logical conclusion.

Presiding over PTI’s core committee meeting in Islamabad, PM Imran Khan had said that the artificial rise in sugar prices adversely affected the lives of common men. He had said that the PTI-led government will take strict action against those found involved in the sugar crisis.

