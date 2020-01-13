LAHORE: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has summoned PML-N lawmaker Javed Latif today (Monday), in an ongoing inquiry against him about assets beyond his means of income, ARY News reported.

Sources privy to the development said, the PML-N leader was given a questionnaire by the NAB’s investigation team on his last appearance on January 1.

The joint investigation team has directed the PML-N stalwart to appear before its Lahore’s office at 1:00 pm today along with the complete record.

Read more: Anti-corruption unit seizes properties owned by MNA Javed Latif’s relatives

Charges

The politician stands accused of making billions of rupees’ assets in the name of his family members under section 9 (a) of the National Accountability Ordinance (NAO 1999).

In this regard, the record from concerned departments including, Revenue, LDA, DCs and Banks have has been sought, sources said.

The assets of MNA Javed Latif rapidly increased after coming into politics, the sources within NAB said and added that Javed Latif, before coming into politics owned a 12-marla inherited house in Habib Colony, Sheikhupura, which has now had been extended up to 1.5 acres.

Comments

comments