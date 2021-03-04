NAB summons Capt Safdar in assets beyond means case

LAHORE: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has summoned Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader retired Captain Mohammad Safdar on 10th of March as part of an ongoing inquiry into his assets, ARY News reported.

According to the details, Captain (retd) Mohammad Safdar has been directed to appear bore the investigation team at the NAB Lahore office at 11 am on Wednesday (March 10) in a case pertaining to his assets beyond known sources of income.

In the fresh notice to Captain (retd) Mohammad Safdar, the anti-graft watchdog mentioned dozens of his alleged properties and sought his reply in this regard. Sources said that Captain (retd) Mohammad Safdar owned a flour mill near Sundar Industrial Estate and 200 kanal land in Raiwind.

The sources said that he also owned hundreds of kanal land in the name of his wife and his alleged frontman in Raiwind and other cities.

Read More: NAB summons Maryam Nawaz in Jati Umra land case

Earlier on February 24, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had summoned Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz in a Jati Umra land acquisition case.

She had been asked to turn up before a three-member combined investigation team of the anti-corruption watchdog on March 2 at 11am.

The NAB Lahore had launched an investigation against the Sharif family for “illegally acquiring” hundreds of acres of land in Raiwind to include it in its Jati Umra residence

