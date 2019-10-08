NAB team to visit Shehbaz Sharif’s house for interrogation: sources

LAHORE: A three-member team of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) will visit Shehbaz Sharif’s residence today in order to continue the interrogation process in corruption references, citing sources, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Sources said that the anti-corruption watchdog has prepared a questionnaire to question Shehbaz Sharif in assets beyond known sources of income and Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) corruption cases.

The accused person will be given a questionnaire comprising seven questions over LWMC corruption and other inquiries about possessing illegal assets. The transaction of more than Rs132 million in the Nusrat Shehbaz’s bank account from a foreign country during 2009-10 will also become the part of the investigation, sources revealed.

The anti-graft watchdog will also seek details of the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) president and former Punjab chief minister Shehbaz Sharif’s properties abroad besides providing information of houses, plots which he gifted to his wives.

Sources said that an investment made by a foreigner in Chaudhry Sugar Mills and the acceptance of a summary of LWMC against the recommendation of the finance and law departments will be questioned as well. The questionnaire also comprised a question for the requirement of establishing a company despite the presence of an active project unit.

Sharif will also face a question for the authority to award a $320 million contract to foreign companies, sources said.

Earlier on October 5, the Supreme Court (SC) had set the date for the hearing of appeals filed by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) against the bail of Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif.

A three-member bench of the apex court will take up the appeals for the cancelation of PML-N president’s bail in the Saaf Pani and Ashiana cases on October 22.

The anti-corruption watchdog had moved to the Supreme Court (SC) to challenge bail granted to Shehbaz Sharif in Saaf Pani and Ashiana housing society scam cases.

Shehbaz Sharif and Fawad Hassan Fawad are key accused in the case. Bails to the persons must be suspended after nullifying the LHC’s verdict, the petition pleaded to the court.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Lahore High Court (LHC) had granted bail to Shehbaz Sharif in the three NAB cases – the Ashiana Iqbal and Saaf Pani Company cases.

