NAB decides to file supplementary reference in Park Lane case

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Thursday decided to file a supplementary reference against Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari and others in Park Lane case, ARY News reported, citing sources.

Sources said the anti-corruption watchdog will file a supplementary reference against the former president in the ongoing month, while more suspects have agreed to become approver against Asif Ali Zardari.

Last month, two former presidents of the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) turned approver against Mr Zardari in the Park Lane reference.

On August 10, the Accountability Court had indicted Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) co-chairman and former president Asif Ali Zardari in Park Lane case.

The hearing was conducted by AC Judge Azam Khan. Asif Ali Zardari, Anwar Majeed along with nine accused were indicted in the reference via video link hearing.

Read More: Asif Ali Zardari indicted in Park Lane reference

Asif Zardari joined the indictment proceedings via video link from Bilawal House Karachi, Anwar Majeed from a hospital in Karachi while three other accused, Farooq Abdullah, Hanif, and Saleem Faisal joined the video link proceedings from Karachi.

The accused refused to accept the charge sheet and termed it baseless.

Park Lane case

Asif Zardari and other accused face charges of corruption through fake bank accounts and embezzlement in the financial facility for Park Lane Private Limited and Parthenon (Pvt) Limited.

The Park Lane case is being investigated under different sections of the National Accountability Ordinance (NAO) 1999, and the Anti-Money Laundering Act, 2010, over Zardari’s alleged involvement in a loan and its misappropriation by Parthenon Private Limited.

A loan worth Rs 1.5 billion was taken from a bank and transferred to the company’s account in a private bank. Initially, loan of Rs1.5 billion was taken that gradually increased to Rs4 billion.

Comments

comments