NAB decides to move SC against Shehbaz Sharif’s bail

LAHORE: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Tuesday has decided to file an appeal in the Supreme Court (SC), seeking suspension of bail granted to Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president Shehbaz Sharif, ARY News reported.

The opposition leader in the National Assembly was granted bail by the Lahore High Court in the month of April in a money laundering case.

The prosecution team of the NAB has started preparation to file a plea in the SC.

On April 22, the Lahore High Court (LHC) granted bail to Shehbaz Sharif in a money laundering case.

Earlier, the court had approved Shehbaz’s bail against surety bonds of Rs5 million each, but the matter was forwarded to the CJ Lahore High Court Justice Muhammad Qasim Khan after the bench came up with a split decision.

Later, CJ LHC had formed a new three-member bench to hear the bail petition of Shehbaz Sharif.

A three-member bench headed by Justice Ali Baqar Najafi comprising Justice Aalia Neelum and Justice Syed Shahbaz Ali Rizvi announced the verdict unanimously.

