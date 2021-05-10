NAB Lahore requests headquarters to place Shehbaz Sharif on ECL

LAHORE: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Lahore has requested NAB Headquarters to place the name of former Punjab chief minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif on the Exit Control List (ECL

NAB Lahore had sent a letter to its headquarters on April 28.

In a letter, the anti-graft watchdog requested the NAB Headquarters to challenge the Lahore High Court (LHC) decision of granting bail to Shehbaz Sharif in the Supreme Court.

The presence of Shehbaz Sharif in the accountability court during the hearing of undertrial cases is necessary so his name should be placed in ECL, reads the letter.

Last month, the court had approved Shehbaz’s bail against two surety bonds of Rs5 million each.

A three-member bench headed by Justice Ali Baqar Najafi and comprising Justice Aalia Neelum and Justice Syed Shahbaz Ali Rizvi announced a unanimous verdict, granting bail to Shehbaz.

It is pertinent to mention here that PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif was offloaded from a Qatar-bound flight at Allama Iqbal International Airport Lahore on May 8.

FIA immigration officers barred him from boarding the flight that was scheduled to take off at 4:50 am.

Shehbaz was issued a boarding pass with his luggage scanned but was stopped from boarding the plane due to his name still being on the blacklist, sources relayed.

