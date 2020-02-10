NAB chairman vows to conclude all mega corruption cases

ISLAMABAD: National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal on Monday said that all mega corruption cases will be brought to their logical end, ARY News reported.

Presiding over a high-level meeting in Islamabad, the NAB chairman reviewed the overall performance of the anti-graft watchdog.

During the meeting, Javed Iqbal was briefed over the investigation into different corruption cases at the NAB Islamabad Office.

Briefing the meeting, NAB’s DG operations Zahir Shah said that 1275 corruption cases are under trial in the courts. He maintained work on 859 inquiries are underway as per the law. Zahir Shah said that out of total 574 inquiries, 568 had been concluded last year.

Read More: NAB chairman briefed over corruption cases in Lahore’s office

Last year on November 15, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) chairman Justice (Retd) Javed Iqbal had been briefed over the investigation into different corruption cases by officials in Lahore’s office.

NAB director-general Lahore, Shahzad Saleem, had briefed the chairman over important cases and filing of a corruption reference in Chaudhry Sugar Mills case.

Sources had said that Iqbal had been given briefing over nine mega corruption cases at Lahore office besides informing him the progress of ongoing cases against politicians.

During the briefing, Iqbal had said that the institution was reviewing the developments of mega corruption cases on priority basis which would be taken to its conclusion soon.

Comments

comments