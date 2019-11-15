NAB chairman briefed over corruption cases in Lahore’s office

LAHORE: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) chairman Justice (Retd) Javed Iqbal has been briefed over the investigation into different corruption cases by officials in Lahore’s office, ARY News reported.

NAB director-general Lahore, Shahzad Saleem, briefed the chairman over important cases and filing of a corruption reference in Chaudhry Sugar Mills case.

Sources said that Iqbal was given briefing over nine mega corruption cases at Lahore office besides informing him the progress of ongoing cases against politicians.

During the briefing, Iqbal said that the institution is reviewing the developments of mega corruption cases on priority basis which would be taken to its conclusion soon.

Earlier on Thursday, the NAB chairman had clarified that the anti-corruption watchdog officers have no political affiliations.

Javed Iqbal was addressing the NAB officers during his visit to Lahore headquarters. He said that the institution has submitted over Rs71 billion to the national exchequer.

The chairman said that the four-canal house of former finance minister Ishaq Dar is being given to the Punjab government. He added that the auctioned money will be submitted to the national treasury.

The anti-graft watchdog recovered over Rs1 billion worth properties from Ikram Naveed, said Iqbal said, adding that NAB officers have no affiliation with any political party. He said that investigation of different cases came under the category of white-collar crimes.

Iqbal said that no tolerance will be shown over negligence in probe of mega corruption cases. He asked NAB officers to continue performing duties without bearing any pressure.

