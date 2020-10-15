ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has issued warrants for the arrest of former president Asif Ali Zardari in an Rs8 billion suspicious transaction case, an offshoot of the fake bank accounts scam.

The corruption watchdog issued warrants after approval of NAB chief Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal.

This was stated in a written reply submitted to the Islamabad High Court (IHC) by the bureau in a bail before arrest petition filed by the former president.

NAB said that the PPP co-chairman is not entitled to bail and requested the court to dismiss his bail plea.

A division bench of the IHC comprising Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani will take up today Zardari’s petition seeking confirmation of his pre-arrest bail in the bank transaction case.

The court had granted pre-arrest interim bail to the former president in this case on June 18, 2019.

Zardari and his sister Faryal Talpur have been facing multiple cases, based on a mega money laundering scandal involving fictitious transactions worth Rs35 billion allegedly conducted through ‘benami’ bank accounts.

