ISLAMABAD: An Islamabad accountability court on Monday indicted former president Asif Ali Zardari, his sister Faryal Talpur, and other accused in a supplementary reference filed against them by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in the mega money laundering scam.

Accountability Judge Azam Khan handed over a copy of charge-sheet to the PPP co-chairman, his sister and other accused named in the reference for perusal. They pleaded not guilty and opted to contest these charges.

The court, however, deferred indictment of the accused in the Park Lane and Thatta water supply supplementary references until October 5 due to absence of some co-accused in both cases. The judge issued bailable warrants for their arrest.

On September 23, the court had dismissed the ex-president’s applications seeking acquittal in the three supplementary references.

Asif Ali Zardari was indicted in the main Park Lane case on August 10. According to NAB, the Park Lane company was used as a “front company” to siphon off ill-gotten money. He along with his sister Faryal Talpur has also been named in the money laundering case involving Rs4.4 billion embezzlement.

The Thatta water supply company case pertains to illegal award of a contract by the Sindh Special Initiative Department for water supply scheme in Thatta to a private contractor, Harish & Co.

