NADRA offices to follow new timing schedule from today in Sindh

KARACHI: National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) offices across Sindh province including Karachi will follow a new schedule from Monday (today) amid coronavirus lockdown, ARY NEWS reported.

According to a notification issued on Sunday, the NADRA headquarters and regional head offices would remain open during Monday to Thursday from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm while the offices will shut down at 1:00 pm on Friday.

The NADRA centres including mega centres will work in two shifts during seven days a week. The first shift will perform their duties during 8:00 am to 2:00 pm while the second shift will follow 2:00 pm to 8:00 pm timings.

The district and executive centres of NADRA will remain open during six days a week from Monday to Saturday from 8:00 am to 4:00 pm.

The notification directed the visitors to follow strict precautionary measures while visiting the offices including wearing face masks and maintaining social distancing.

Read More: Lockdown SOPs for businesses to remain unchanged on June 01: Sindh govt

The NADRA employees were also directed to use face masks and hand gloves while performing their duties. The employees are directed to disinfect biometric machines after matching fingerprints of an applicant.

Director General NADRA Sindh said that the expiry date of the NADRA cards have been extended from September 2019 to 30 June 2020. “Those eyeing to renew or acquire their NICOP or POC should also utilize online services of the NADRA avoid queue at the centres,” he said.

Comments

comments