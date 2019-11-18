NADRA reserves Friday for women only

ISLAMABAD: National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) has reserved every Friday exclusively for women, ARY News reported on Monday.

This was stated in a report submitted to the Prime Minister Office about initiatives taken by different Ministries and Departments regarding public welfare.

According to the report, 64 new initiatives have been started, out of which 35 have been implemented while 28 are under process.

The initiatives aimed at improvement in the lives of common men and to resolve their basic problems which were neglected in the past.

The Prime Minister has issued directions to all Ministers, Advisors and Special Assistants to present a report about their initiatives and projects aiming to provide facilities to the masses for their welfare.

On the other hand, PM Imran Khan has taken strict notice and decided to take action against the officers who are responsible for not addressing the complaints of people on ‘Citizen Portal’.

According to the Spokesperson of Prime Minister’s Office, a five-member Committee will be constituted in every ministry and department, headed by a 20 Grade officer or a Joint Secretary.

The Committee will evaluate the performance of officers who are assigned to address the complaints on Citizen Portal. The negligence in all the resolved and unresolved complaints will be indicated on a priority basis.

All the federal and provincial ministries, divisions and departments have been directed by the Prime Minister’s Office to submit their review reports within 30 days.

