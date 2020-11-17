NADRA seals arms office as complicit officials approved forged licenses

PAKPATTAN: Deputy Commissioner highlighted on Tuesday the issuance of forged arms licenses to at least 37 suspects in an alleged in connivance with the National Database & Registration Authority (NADRA) officials, ARY News reported.

According to reports on the uncovered forgery, Deputy Commissioner communicated the transgression to NADRA authorities who have now cracked down on the arms license authority sealing their office and seizing all the database.

Reportedly, at least 37 suspects produced forged arms licenses from Mianwali and got them approved from NADRA Pakpattan office with the connivance of officials in behind the desks.

On the complaint of Assistant Deputy Commissioner, the police have lodged the case against 37 people suspected to have registered the forged authorization to carry arms.

Moreover, NADRA authorities have constituted a team of senior officials to investigate the matter of forged licenses and the state officials involved in this practice authorizing suspects to brandish illegal arms blatantly.

