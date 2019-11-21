ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Political Affairs Naeemul Haque on Thursday questioned the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for initiating inquiry against PTI over foreign funding allegations after so many years, ARY News reported.

In his tweet, Naeemul Haque said why the ECP is looking into allegations of a person who had filed cases after being expelled from PTI.

Why is the Elelection Cmmission dragging it’s feet on starting it’s inquiry on simultaneously looking into the accounts of PMLN and PPP along with PTI.. WHY?

Why are they looking into allegations of a person who filed cases after being dismissed from PTI after many year WHY? — Naeem ul Haque (@naeemul_haque) November 21, 2019

Earlier in the day, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had accepted opposition’s application to conduct the proceedings in the foreign funding case against PTI on a daily basis from November 26.

The plea of Opposition’s Rehbar Committee to conduct daily hearing of the case was accepted by Pakistan’s supreme electoral body.

Read more: ECP to conduct daily hearing of PTI foreign funding case

Yesterday, the Rehbar Committee members gathered outside the Election Commission of Pakistan and demanded a daily hearing of foreign funding case.

The members of the opposition committee had presented a memorandum to the Chief Election Commissioner demanding hearing of the case against the PTI on a daily basis.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had filed a petition in the high court on Nov. 7 to challenge the ECP’s October 10 decision which had rejected the party’s applications against an audit of its foreign funding.

