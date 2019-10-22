The inseparable newlyweds Hamza Ali Abbasi and Naimal Khawar have become the ‘It Couple’ of Pakistan’s showbiz industry.

The former actress (Naimal Khawar) shared an adorable elevator selfie with her husband (Hamza Ali Abbasi), giving us major couple goals.

The duo is currently in Barcelona, Spain for their second honeymoon. The 25-year-old artist has kept her fans updated by sharing glimpses from the trip on Instagram.

Earlier, she posted beautiful pictures of the view from her hotel. She also shared a loved up photo with Hamza and captioned it “My world”.

The couple went for their first honeymoon to Nathiagali in September. They tied the knot in a simple and elegant wedding ceremony on August 25 in Islamabad.

Before travelling, the Waar actor shared on Twitter that he will be making an ‘important announcement’ soon. He also said he will be away from social media for a while.

