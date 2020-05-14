Estranged PTI MNA likely to withdraw resignation after meeting with PM

KARACHI: Prime Minister Imran Khan has summoned Najeeb Haroon, an estranged MNA of the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) from Karachi and a founding member of the party, for a meeting to redress his grievance, ARY News reported.

Sources said the lawmaker, who resigned as a member of the National Assembly last month, will likely withdraw his resignation once his reservations are removed after his meeting with the premier today.

He will also meet President Arif Alvi tomorrow.

On April 18, Haroon had announced his resignation from the NA-256 constituency from where he was elected in July 2018 general elections, sharing a copy of his farewell letter to the premier.

Earlier, Prime Minister Imran Khan had telephoned Governor Sindh Imran Ismail and directed him to approach the PTI MNA in an effort to address his reservations.

“Governor Sindh Imran Ismail is being tasked to woo the estranged party lawmaker,” sources had said. Quoting the prime minister, they said that Najeeb Haroon was a founding member of the party and his grievances should be addressed.

Some party leaders also approached the estranged lawmaker and conveyed the prime minister’s message.

