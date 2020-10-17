ISLAMABAD: A review committee of the Ministry of Interior has recommended removal of the names of as many as 5,807 people from the category ‘B’ blacklist, reported ARY News.

A meeting of the Periodical Review Committee formed to reconsider removal of people from the list was held on October 8, after a period of nearly four years. The committee had last met in December 2016.

Of the total 42,725 blacklisted citizens, the committee recommended removal of 5,807 individuals after consultations with all relevant departments who had called for blacklisting these individuals.

The committee will reconsider removing the rest of the people from the blacklist in its upcoming meeting. Minister for Interior Brig (retd) Ijaz Ahmed Shah directed the Directorate General Immigration and Passports to convene a meeting of the committee twice a year.

He called for steps to facilitate Pakistani citizens.

