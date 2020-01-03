ISLAMABAD: The Foreign Office of Pakistan in a statement on Friday answered questions surrounding the recent unrest at Gurdwara Nankana Sahib, a holy place of worship for Sikhs, ARY News reported.

In an official statement on the matter, the spokesperson for the foreign office said that the provincial authorities in Punjab have informed about a scuffle in the city of Nankana Sahib, between two Muslim groups.

The altercation happened on a minor incident at a tea-stall. District Administration immediately intervened and arrested the accused, who are currently under custody.

The foreign office admonished attempts to paint this incident as a communal issue and called such attempts as patently motivated.

The foreign office maintained that the Gurdwara remains untouched and undamaged. All insinuations to contrary, particularly claims of acts of “desecration and destruction” and desecration of the holy place, are false and mischievous, read the statement.

Pakistan remains committed to upholding law and order and providing security and protection to the people, especially the minorities. Kartarpur Sahib Corridor is a manifestation of Pakistan’s special care extended to minorities, in line with the vision of the Quaid-e-Azam, founder of Pakistan, read the statement in conclusion.

