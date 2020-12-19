KARACHI: As one more wounded turns up on Saturday from a mysterious explosion the previous night on Napier Road, police say it is due to the detonator going off, ARY News reported.

According to the Bomb Disposable Unit (BDU), the initial reports suggest the explosion was due to the detonator blowing up.

The BDU has shared with the police its findings so far and the latter have decided to book the FIR on the state’s authority.

READ: Mysterious Karachi explosion leaves two injured with splinters

It may be noted that earlier yesterday, a strange Napier Road explosion eventuating late into the night reportedly injured two people according to the rescue sources.

According to the details on the development, a mysterious explosion has injured one Babar and Daniyal, rescue personnel taking to the event told media.

The injured sustained chest and neck wounds due to splinters ricocheting as the mysterious explosion went off.

At the time of explosion, the wounded were keeping themselves warm lighting bonfire, the Senior Superintendent of City district said. He added the probe is underway to make out what caused the explosion and whether it was an accident.

Comments

comments