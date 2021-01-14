KARACHI: After the Sindh High Court (SHC) hinted to reject giving exemption from appearance to former senior superintendent police (SSP) Malir, Rao Anwar decided to withdraw his plea in Naqeebullah Mehsud murder case, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The Sindh High Court (SHC) heard the plea of ex-SSP Malir Rao Anwar seeking exemption from personal appearance in Naqeebullah Mehsud murder case.

SHC Chief Justice Ahmed Ali M. Shaikh gave its observation, “If we grant exemption from appearance, doesn’t it special treatment to you? Isn’t this a discrimination with others?”

Anwar’s counsel Amir Mansoob told SHC CJ that a report was issued by sensitive institutions regarding the security threats to Rao Anwar. He said that his client is facing serious security threats.

To this, Justice Shaikh remarked that the high court would go for ordering the trial court for conducting hearings in the case on a daily basis. He continued that the court rejects the plea.

Read: Rao Anwar was not present at Naqeebullah encounter site, court told

The counsel pleaded the court for not issuing the rejection orders and sought to withdraw the exemption plea.

After the petitioner decided to go for withdrawal, the high court dismissed the petition of Rao Anwar.

The former police officer had earlier filed a petition in a trial court to seek exemption from appearance in the case, however, it was rejected. Later, Anwar had moved to the high court to challenge the trial court’s verdict.

Naqeebullah murder case

On March 25 last year, the anti-terrorism court (ATC) had indicted former Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Rao Anwar and others in Naqeebullah Mehsud murder case.

Anwar is accused of being involved in the murder of Naqeebullah Mehsud and three others in a staged police encounter in Karachi.

Mehsud was killed on January 13, 2018, in Karachi during a fake encounter allegedly staged by Rao Anwar, the senior superintendent of police of Karachi’s Malir district.

