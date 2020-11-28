Rao Anwar was not present at Naqeebullah encounter site, court told

KARACHI: An expert of the mobile CDR on Saturday testified before the anti-terrorism court (ATC), giving a clean chit to the former SSP Malir Rao Anwar regarding his presence at the time of the fake encounter of Naqeebullah Mehsud, ARY NEWS reported.

During the ATC proceedings, the mobile CDR expert, Inspector Hanif and three others testified before the court. Rao Anwar, DSP Qamar and other accused were present during the proceedings.

The expert said that the geo-fencing report of the area have found that Rao Anwar and other around nine officials were not present at the time of the encounter and reached the incident site after some time.

The encounter took place between 3:00 to 3:20 pm and the locations of the officials obtained through geo-fencing showed that they arrived minutes after that.

Former SSP Rao Anwar was not present at the encounter site at the time of the incident while DSP Qamar also arrived there at 3:30.

The counsel of the accused also crossed examined the witnesses. The court later adjourned the proceedings for December 07 and summoned more witnesses in the case.

During a previous hearing on October 1, Medico-legal Officer Jinnah Hospital recorded his statement in Naqeebullah Mehsud murder case in an anti-terrorism court against former SSP Malir Rao Anwar and other accused.

MLO Jinnah Hospital recorded his statement in the court as a prosecution witness. The MLO also submitted a medical report in the court. Naqeebullah died of two bullets in his chest, the MLO told the court.

Naqeebullah murder case

On March 25, the anti-terrorism court (ATC) had indicted former Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Rao Anwar and others in Naqeebullah Mehsud murder case.

Anwar is accused of being involved in the murder of Naqeebullah Mehsud and three others in a staged police encounter in Karachi.

Mehsud was killed on January 13, 2018, in Karachi during a fake encounter allegedly staged by Rao Anwar, the senior superintendent of police of Karachi’s Malir district.

Comments

comments